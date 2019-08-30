Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Cuts Stock Position in Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lessened its position in Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,162,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. Orange makes up 4.1% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $18,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORAN. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 226.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orange during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Orange during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Orange by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Orange by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Orange alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Orange from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE ORAN remained flat at $$15.15 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 141,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. Orange SA has a 1 year low of $14.57 and a 1 year high of $17.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.48.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.