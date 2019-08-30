MAM Software Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) Short Interest Update

MAM Software Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the July 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in MAM Software Group by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MAM Software Group by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MAM Software Group by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MAM Software Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 939,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of MAM Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

NASDAQ:MAMS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.41. MAM Software Group has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $133.41 million, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.41.

MAM Software Group Company Profile

MAM Software Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software, information, and e-commerce and related services to businesses engaged in the automotive aftermarket in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company offers business management systems, including its proprietary software applications, implementation and training, and third-party hardware and peripherals; and information products, such as an accessible catalog database related to parts, tires, labor estimates, scheduled maintenance, repair information, technical service bulletins, pricing, and product features and benefits.

