Main Street Research LLC Sells 486 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Main Street Research LLC trimmed its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 2.3% of Main Street Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 974,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,670,000 after buying an additional 117,629 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in Mastercard by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 61,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,225,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. KeyCorp upped their target price on Mastercard from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $269.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup set a $317.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Mastercard from $267.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.80.

Shares of MA traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $280.60. The company had a trading volume of 86,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,755,117. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $171.89 and a 52-week high of $283.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $275.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.80.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a return on equity of 135.02% and a net margin of 42.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 15,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.06, for a total transaction of $4,323,033.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,030,712 shares in the company, valued at $30,479,075,506.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Carlucci sold 3,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.51, for a total value of $1,043,214.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,290,519.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,511 shares of company stock worth $54,471,508 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

