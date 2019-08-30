Main Street Research LLC Purchases New Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Main Street Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 52,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank cut Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.11 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.78.

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $1,710,802.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,884.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 21,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.59, for a total value of $3,220,875.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,588 shares in the company, valued at $13,865,654.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,566 shares of company stock worth $8,347,056. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.87. The company had a trading volume of 383,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.77. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $111.08 and a 52 week high of $155.09. The company has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.30). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.69%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

