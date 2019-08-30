Main Street Research LLC Has $484,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Main Street Research LLC reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 57,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 14.4% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 43,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 27.9% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 39,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 8,693 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 14.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.52. The stock had a trading volume of 464,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,017,200. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,320,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 5th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Further Reading: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.