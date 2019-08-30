Main Street Research LLC Buys 86 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 817 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price target (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,372.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,378.93.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $6.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,186.47. 48,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,175.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,157.75. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $970.11 and a 12 month high of $1,289.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 52.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,238.57, for a total value of $92,892.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,845.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.14, for a total value of $32,754.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,291.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,123 shares of company stock worth $2,553,758. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.