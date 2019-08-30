Main Street Research LLC Buys 63,136 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 703.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,107 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,136 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 3.4% of Main Street Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Home Depot by 8,331.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,467,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212,570 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,199,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,381,583,000 after purchasing an additional 158,174 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,536,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,151,422,000 after purchasing an additional 127,532 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,854,657 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,009,623,000 after purchasing an additional 138,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 21,191.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,534,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $353,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,725,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,024,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,123 shares in the company, valued at $18,511,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,288 shares of company stock valued at $40,882,974. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $218.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Gabelli downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.11.

HD traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,774,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,578,451. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.61. The company has a market capitalization of $240.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $227.70.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.01%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

