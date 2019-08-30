Main Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Main Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.7% of Main Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Main Management LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $11,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 64.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,161,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,470,000 after buying an additional 1,630,850 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,391,000. Hartz Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,330,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,451,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,174,000 after acquiring an additional 255,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 129.2% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 430,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,360,000 after acquiring an additional 242,585 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,591. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.90 and a fifty-two week high of $92.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.63.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

