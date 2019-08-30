Main Management LLC Has $2.38 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Main Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Main Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,752,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 321,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 20,120 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 20,120 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the second quarter valued at about $12,621,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 45.7% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 275,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,931,000 after acquiring an additional 86,290 shares during the period.

EWW stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.17. The company had a trading volume of 109,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,748,661. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $52.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.46.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

