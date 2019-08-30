Main Management LLC Has $115.95 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Main Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for 16.9% of Main Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Main Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $115,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 43.2% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 23.2% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $292.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,393,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,464,172. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.67. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $233.76 and a 1-year high of $302.23.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

