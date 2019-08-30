Main Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Main Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Main Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 107,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after acquiring an additional 11,961 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 212.3% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 91.3% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 50,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 24,134 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 643.4% during the second quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 21,407 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GBIL remained flat at $$100.40 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 37,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,899. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.98 and a fifty-two week high of $100.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.23.

