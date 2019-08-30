Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) Short Interest Update

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,711,200 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the July 15th total of 17,313,800 shares. Approximately 18.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days.

Shares of MGY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.19. The stock had a trading volume of 370,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,154. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $15.23.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $242.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.51 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 5.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MGY shares. R. F. Lafferty set a $20.00 price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Chairman Stephen I. Chazen acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $255,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Starr International Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

