Magnet (MAG) Price Tops $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

Magnet (CURRENCY:MAG) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Over the last week, Magnet has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar. Magnet has a market capitalization of $107,909.00 and approximately $211.00 worth of Magnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Magnet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, BiteBTC and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Magnet alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Impact (IMX) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Magnet

MAG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Magnet’s total supply is 47,143,634 coins and its circulating supply is 46,893,634 coins. The Reddit community for Magnet is /r/magnetwork_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Magnet’s official website is magnetwork.io . Magnet’s official Twitter account is @magnetwork_io

Magnet Coin Trading

Magnet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, BiteBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Magnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Magnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Magnet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.