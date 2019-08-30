Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) Short Interest Up 11.6% in August

Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,808,800 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the July 15th total of 1,620,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.6 days. Approximately 12.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, insider Jason Gardner sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $211,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael P. Cooke sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $524,440 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,127,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 43.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,944,000 after purchasing an additional 488,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 75.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 884,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 380,135 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 1,199.4% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 143,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 132,497 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magenta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of MGTA stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $398.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 3.01. Magenta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.24.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

