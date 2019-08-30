Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.16

Magellan Aerospace Corp (TSE:MAL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.16 and traded as high as $15.80. Magellan Aerospace shares last traded at $15.65, with a volume of 764 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Magellan Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th.

The company has a market cap of $898.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Magellan Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers aero engines products, including engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

