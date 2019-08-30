Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LK. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zephirin Group began coverage on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Luckin Coffee presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.67.

NYSE LK opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.82. Luckin Coffee has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $27.12.

Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $132.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.15 million. The business’s revenue was down 85.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,918,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,647,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee in the 2nd quarter worth about $583,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Luckin Coffee during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000.

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

