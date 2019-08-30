LSV Asset Management Sells 9,098 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 9,098 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $98,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in F5 Networks by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,354 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in F5 Networks by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in F5 Networks by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFIV stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.85. 3,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,125. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.36 and a 1 year high of $199.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $563.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.15 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of F5 Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.06.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total value of $193,543.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,787.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.69, for a total transaction of $44,913.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,903.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,267 shares of company stock worth $1,597,553. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

