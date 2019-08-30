LSV Asset Management Sells 180,861 Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,975,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 180,861 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $60,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,714,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,756,000 after purchasing an additional 164,229 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $5,536,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 19.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 43,569 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 97.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 164,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 80,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1,432.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 153,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,320,000 after purchasing an additional 143,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

KRO traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $11.00. 3,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,406. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $20.61. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average is $13.68.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $484.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kronos Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine lowered Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

In related news, Vice Chairman Robert D. Graham bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew B. Nace bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $67,260.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,164.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,500 shares of company stock worth $177,285 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

