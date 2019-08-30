LSV Asset Management Lowers Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,087,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,249,908 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.46% of Starwood Property Trust worth $92,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STWD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.41. 8,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,076. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.58. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.89.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $351.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

