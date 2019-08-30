LSV Asset Management Has $83.91 Million Stock Position in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,634,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.15% of Timken worth $83,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the first quarter valued at about $18,352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,159,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,593,000 after purchasing an additional 197,312 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 2,552.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 204,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after purchasing an additional 196,878 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the second quarter valued at about $8,665,000. Finally, One Tusk Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the first quarter valued at about $5,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John M. Timken, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 397,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,129,801.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

NYSE:TKR traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $40.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.75. Timken Co has a 1 year low of $33.98 and a 1 year high of $52.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.75.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Timken Co will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.79%.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

