LSV Asset Management Has $77.53 Million Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,937,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,021 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $77,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

In other news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $311,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raymond J. Lewis sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $1,245,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBRA. BidaskClub raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

NASDAQ SBRA traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.54. 10,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,406. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.83.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $219.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.17 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 3.37%. On average, analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.60%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.