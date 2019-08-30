LSV Asset Management Buys 260,605 Shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,602,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,605 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.46% of First Horizon National worth $68,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Horizon National by 104.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 344,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 175,645 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in First Horizon National by 114.1% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 40,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 21,752 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in First Horizon National during the second quarter valued at $1,345,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Horizon National by 283.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in First Horizon National by 3.8% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FHN traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $15.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,709. First Horizon National Corp has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $18.66. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. First Horizon National had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.72%.

FHN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America raised shares of First Horizon National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon National in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.31.

In related news, insider David T. Popwell sold 53,779 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $854,548.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 385,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,119,588.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Yousef A. Valine sold 38,817 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $622,236.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 239,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,222.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,979 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon National Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

