LSV Asset Management Buys 114,954 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,574,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 114,954 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 4.93% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $108,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 433.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,232,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,659 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 46,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 30,028 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 251,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 30,473 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,249,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,466,000 after purchasing an additional 109,876 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,741,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on LXP shares. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

Shares of NYSE:LXP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,927. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $80.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.61 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 84.56% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Bonventre sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 362,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,557.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.