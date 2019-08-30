LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 600 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,106,000 after buying an additional 138,628 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Graco by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,736,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,663,000 after buying an additional 321,342 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,152,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,184,000 after buying an additional 32,327 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Graco by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,229,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,411,000 after buying an additional 9,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,009,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,501,000 after buying an additional 136,470 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Graco news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $732,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Graco stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.90. 249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,012. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.94. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.36 and a fifty-two week high of $53.91.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $428.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.93 million. Graco had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GGG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 target price on shares of Graco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

