LS Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 94.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,113.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.36. The stock had a trading volume of 17,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,513,627. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.42. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $31.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.45.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 1,139,138 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $29,412,543.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Atif Rafiq acquired 8,761 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,126.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,126.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,326,121 shares of company stock worth $141,130,227 over the last three months. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MGM. ValuEngine downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a $23.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

