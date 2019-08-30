LS Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 60.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 90 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in MarketAxess by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 1.8% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in MarketAxess by 41.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded MarketAxess from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $332.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.20.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $955,322.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,064 shares in the company, valued at $18,433,902.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.30, for a total value of $34,404.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,157 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,852 shares of company stock worth $7,991,127. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $394.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,947. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $362.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.85. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.09 and a 12-month high of $408.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.29 and a beta of 0.22.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 39.89%. The business had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 44.64%.

