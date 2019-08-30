LS Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,337 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other Twitter news, VP Matthew Derella sold 10,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $381,100.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $52,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,282 shares of company stock worth $5,750,029 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twitter stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $42.45. 39,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,158,978. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Twitter Inc has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $43.48. The company has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 77.18, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.62.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Twitter had a net margin of 71.46% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $841.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Twitter from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays set a $34.00 price target on Twitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Twitter in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Twitter from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho set a $35.00 price target on Twitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.91.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.