LS Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,648 Shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,697 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 941,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,930,000 after purchasing an additional 323,725 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,746,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,814,000 after purchasing an additional 262,070 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 303,320 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,419,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $120,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered National-Oilwell Varco from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Griffin Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

Shares of NOV stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,555,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.38 and a beta of 1.30. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $47.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 63.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $99,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,853.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Rovig sold 22,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $415,896.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,936.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

