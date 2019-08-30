LS Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 140 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 6,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,793. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.83 and a 52-week high of $126.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.32.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 60.48%.

In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 1,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $124,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,071.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $1,487,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,381.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,907 shares of company stock valued at $11,975,585 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DRI. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Stephens cut Darden Restaurants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Maxim Group cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

