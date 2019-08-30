Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) versus Southwestern Energy (NASDAQ:SWN) Critical Analysis

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) and Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Lonestar Resources US has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southwestern Energy has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lonestar Resources US and Southwestern Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lonestar Resources US 0 0 4 0 3.00 Southwestern Energy 5 7 1 0 1.69

Lonestar Resources US currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 237.08%. Southwestern Energy has a consensus target price of $4.32, indicating a potential upside of 148.45%. Given Lonestar Resources US’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Lonestar Resources US is more favorable than Southwestern Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Lonestar Resources US and Southwestern Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lonestar Resources US 5.82% 3.41% 0.85% Southwestern Energy 26.70% 19.16% 7.85%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lonestar Resources US and Southwestern Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lonestar Resources US $201.17 million 0.33 $19.35 million ($0.07) -38.14 Southwestern Energy $3.86 billion 0.24 $537.00 million $1.02 1.71

Southwestern Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Lonestar Resources US. Lonestar Resources US is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southwestern Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.5% of Lonestar Resources US shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of Southwestern Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Lonestar Resources US shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Southwestern Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Southwestern Energy beats Lonestar Resources US on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties. Lonestar Resources US Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 184,024 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; and approximately 297,445 net acres in Southwest Appalachia. The company's estimated proved natural gas, oil, and NGLs reserves comprise 11,921 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe); and 6,364 Bcfe of proved undeveloped reserves. Southwestern Energy Company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

