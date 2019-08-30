Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) Short Interest Down 13.0% in August

Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,138,700 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the July 15th total of 1,308,500 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 195,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raffles Associates LP increased its holdings in Lonestar Resources US by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 114,476 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 64,476 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Lonestar Resources US in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lonestar Resources US by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 905,508 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 33,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 227,192 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 139,141 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Lonestar Resources US alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on LONE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Lonestar Resources US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Northland Securities set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lonestar Resources US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lonestar Resources US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Lonestar Resources US stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,413. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.70 million, a P/E ratio of -35.93 and a beta of 2.03. Lonestar Resources US has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $52.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.44 million. Lonestar Resources US had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.41%. Equities analysts expect that Lonestar Resources US will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lonestar Resources US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonestar Resources US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.