Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,742 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.0% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $383.04. 12,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.20. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $241.18 and a one year high of $386.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. The firm had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.30%.

In related news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total value of $7,198,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,177,560.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total transaction of $366,596.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $356.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.86.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

