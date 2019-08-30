LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) Short Interest Down 12.9% in August

LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,700 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the July 15th total of 140,900 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 89,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMFA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.87. 5,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,228. LM Funding America has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $7.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In other news, major shareholder Craven House Capital North Ame acquired 44,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,042.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 179,675 shares of company stock worth $211,868. Insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LM Funding America stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 4.86% of LM Funding America at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

LM Funding America, Inc, through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

