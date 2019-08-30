Livermore Investment Group (LON:LIV) Stock Price Down 42.4%

Livermore Investment Group Limited. (LON:LIV) was down 42.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 45 ($0.59), approximately 0 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.09 ($1.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a current ratio of 10.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 42.85. The company has a market cap of $78.67 million and a P/E ratio of 5.63.

Livermore Investment Group Company Profile (LON:LIV)

Livermore Investments Group Limited invests in real estate, private equity, hedge funds, and capital markets. The company, formerly Empire Online Limited, was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

