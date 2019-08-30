Lition Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Lition token can now be purchased for $0.0889 or 0.00000927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, ProBit Exchange, Bibox and Bilaxy. Lition has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and $323,782.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lition has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,603.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.14 or 0.01762185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $279.67 or 0.02913712 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.29 or 0.00669833 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.85 or 0.00706835 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011857 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00065822 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00465126 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009563 BTC.

Lition Profile

Lition (LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 145,138,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,682,869 tokens. Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins . Lition’s official website is www.lition.io

Lition Token Trading

Lition can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, ProBit Exchange, Bilaxy, IDEX, Dcoin and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

