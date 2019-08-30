Lition (LIT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $330,739.00

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last week, Lition has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. Lition has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and $330,739.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lition token can currently be bought for $0.0862 or 0.00000911 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, ProBit Exchange and Dcoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,474.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.32 or 0.01777609 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.31 or 0.02918023 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.86 or 0.00663893 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.62 or 0.00703555 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012073 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00062506 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00467550 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009632 BTC.

Lition Profile

Lition is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 145,138,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,682,869 tokens. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins . Lition’s official website is www.lition.io . Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog

Lition Token Trading

Lition can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, ProBit Exchange, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Dcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

