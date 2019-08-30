Litecoin (LTC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.31 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. In the last week, Litecoin has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and $2.31 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for $64.29 or 0.00669833 BTC on major exchanges including Stellarport, GOPAX, BitBay and Bittylicious.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011857 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000845 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00016195 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 63,148,824 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Litecoin Coin Trading

