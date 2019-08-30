LiquidApps Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9,589.00 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 30th. One LiquidApps token can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bancor Network and HitBTC. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and $9,589.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010430 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00232286 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.55 or 0.01347869 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000650 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00040323 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002618 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00019051 BTC.

About LiquidApps

DAPP is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,011,343,249 tokens and its circulating supply is 274,216,791 tokens. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

