Libra Credit (LBA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.67 Million

Libra Credit (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Libra Credit has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. Libra Credit has a market capitalization of $7.67 million and $1.49 million worth of Libra Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Libra Credit token can now be purchased for $0.0253 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network, Huobi, OKEx and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010406 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00231375 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.23 or 0.01352165 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00019144 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00091442 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00021588 BTC.

Libra Credit Profile

Libra Credit’s genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Libra Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,546,065 tokens. Libra Credit’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit . The Reddit community for Libra Credit is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Libra Credit’s official website is www.mycred.io

Buying and Selling Libra Credit

Libra Credit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi, IDEX, Bibox, Bilaxy, Gate.io, Kyber Network, UEX and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Libra Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Libra Credit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Libra Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

