Liberum Capital Increases PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Price Target to GBX 347

PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) had its target price increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 336 ($4.39) to GBX 347 ($4.53) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PRTC has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on PureTech Health from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 344 ($4.49) target price on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

Shares of PureTech Health stock opened at GBX 271 ($3.54) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 273.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 211.79. The company has a market cap of $765.88 million and a P/E ratio of -16.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. PureTech Health has a 1 year low of GBX 148 ($1.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 307 ($4.01).

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.