Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.
Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $5.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Lantronix an industry rank of 83 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.
Shares of LTRX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.31. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,418. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.57 million, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.73. Lantronix has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $6.10.
About Lantronix
Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.
