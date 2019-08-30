Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $5.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Lantronix an industry rank of 83 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTRX. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lantronix during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Lantronix by 37.2% during the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 18,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lantronix during the second quarter worth about $266,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lantronix by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lantronix by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 49,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTRX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.31. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,418. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.57 million, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.73. Lantronix has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $6.10.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

