La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Sold by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lessened its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,100 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 0.23% of La-Z-Boy worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 46,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 31,440 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 81,153 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 18,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, H D Vest Advisory Services increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LZB shares. Sidoti downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Raymond James upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Shares of LZB traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,574. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $36.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average is $32.49.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $413.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 24.30%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

