Kyckr (ASX:KYK) Stock Price Up 11.3%

Kyckr Ltd (ASX:KYK) rose 11.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$0.10 ($0.07) and last traded at A$0.09 ($0.06), approximately 302,239 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.08 ($0.06).

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 million and a PE ratio of -1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.06.

About Kyckr (ASX:KYK)

Kyckr Limited provides products for the authentication of businesses worldwide. It develops API's and cloud based decision engines for know your customer due diligence and customer on-boarding. The company's products offer automated data cleansing, remediation, and on-going monitoring that enhance customer on-boarding timelines.

