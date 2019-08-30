Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) is Weber Alan W’s 5th Largest Position

Weber Alan W raised its stake in shares of Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Kraton comprises 6.1% of Weber Alan W’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Weber Alan W’s holdings in Kraton were worth $15,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Kraton by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Kraton by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraton by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraton by 12.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 49,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Kraton by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 116,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 28,854 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks set a $33.00 price objective on Kraton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

In related news, SVP Holger R. Jung sold 13,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $402,886.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Holger R. Jung sold 6,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $206,105.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,627.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KRA traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.21. 33,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,960. Kraton Corp has a 12-month low of $19.13 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $824.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.58.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.49. Kraton had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $495.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Kraton’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kraton Corp will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

