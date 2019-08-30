Komodo Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.84 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 29th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $78.02 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00007108 BTC on exchanges including Bitbns, BarterDEX, Upbit and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00465674 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00117105 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00050815 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000257 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003312 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002496 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 115,688,833 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Bitbns, CoinExchange, BarterDEX, Binance, HitBTC, Upbit and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

