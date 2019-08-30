Klimatas (KTS) Trading Down 10.7% Over Last Week

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0600 or 0.00000630 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. In the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. Klimatas has a total market cap of $43,387.00 and approximately $288.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.51 or 0.00572245 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005664 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000248 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003041 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2019. Klimatas' total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas' official Twitter account is @KlimatasC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Klimatas' official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

