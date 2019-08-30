Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Sold by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP lowered its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Kirby were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEX. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kirby by 5.8% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,522,073 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $189,433,000 after purchasing an additional 138,081 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby in the second quarter valued at about $4,596,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kirby by 54.6% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 148,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 52,416 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Kirby by 2.6% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,025,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $152,172,000 after purchasing an additional 51,030 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Kirby by 23.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 224,673 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,749,000 after purchasing an additional 42,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

KEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kirby from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kirby from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Kirby from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.13.

Shares of KEX stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.58. 1,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,761. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.47. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $60.63 and a 1-year high of $88.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The shipping company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). Kirby had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $771.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kirby news, Director William M. Waterman sold 20,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $1,647,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,515,261. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 1,500 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $118,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,607,541.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

