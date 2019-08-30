Kin (KIN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.35 Million

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 30th. Kin has a total market capitalization of $11.30 million and $4.35 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kin has traded 27.4% lower against the dollar. One Kin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, COSS, HitBTC and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00232390 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.97 or 0.01336633 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00018857 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00091226 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000403 BTC.

About Kin

Kin’s genesis date was May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,097,560,976 tokens. The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation

Kin Token Trading

Kin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport, IDEX, Bancor Network, Fatbtc, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, CoinFalcon, DDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, COSS, Allbit, OTCBTC, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

