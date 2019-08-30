Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,846 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Keysight Technologies worth $13,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 74.4% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

KEYS traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $96.71. 35,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,100. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.03. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $53.21 and a 52-week high of $101.58. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 29th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Citigroup set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.11.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jay Alexander sold 18,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $1,698,478.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Pierpoint sold 14,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,517 shares of company stock worth $4,116,079 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

