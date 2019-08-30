KeyCorp Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX)

KeyCorp reissued their overweight rating on shares of Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has a $130.00 target price on the programmable devices maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $140.00.

XLNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Xilinx in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xilinx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xilinx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Xilinx from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Xilinx presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.05.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $103.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.00. Xilinx has a 52 week low of $68.76 and a 52 week high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Xilinx had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 35.99%. The company had revenue of $849.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xilinx will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 42.53%.

In related news, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 3,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.82, for a total value of $323,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,475.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,042 shares of company stock worth $2,102,580 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Xilinx by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 221 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Xilinx by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 257 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

